28-year-old dies after being shot near Allen and Elmwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting.
Officers were called just after 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Allen Street in front of Jim's Steakout.
Detectives said a man was shot while outside after some type of dispute with other individuals.
That man, a 28-year-old, was declared deceased at the scene.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has other information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
For the latest breaking news and weather, download the WGRZ+ mobile app and enable push notifications
**
RELATED VIDEO: