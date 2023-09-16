x
Crime

28-year-old dies after being shot near Allen and Elmwood

Police said a 28-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers were called just after 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Allen Street in front of Jim's Steakout. 

Detectives said a man was shot while outside after some type of dispute with other individuals.

That man, a 28-year-old, was declared deceased at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has other information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

