NYSP looking for vehicle involved in shooting on I-190

The shooting happened just after 7am on the I-190 north in the vicinity of the Rich Product's building in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Police are looking for the public's help in their investigation of a shooting on the I-190 Friday morning.

The shooting happened just after 7am on the I-190 north in the vicinity of the Rich Product's building in Buffalo.

No one was injured in the incident.

Troopers are looking for any information on a dark sedan traveling in the area at the time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYSP Troop A Headquarters at 585-344-6200.