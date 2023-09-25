x
NYSP looking for vehicle involved in shooting on I-190

The shooting happened just after 7am on the I-190 north in the vicinity of the Rich Product's building in Buffalo.
Credit: Google maps

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Police are looking for the public's help in their investigation of a shooting on the I-190 Friday morning. 

The shooting happened just after 7am on the I-190 north in the vicinity of the Rich Product's building in Buffalo. 

No one was injured in the incident. 

Troopers are looking for any information on a dark sedan traveling in the area at the time.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYSP Troop A Headquarters at 585-344-6200.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

