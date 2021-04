Deputies say Owen Warner was last seen in the Town of Lockport on April 17, 2021.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy.

Deputies say Owen Warner was last seen in the Town of Lockport on April 17, 2021. He was last seen wearing a read sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans and Converse sneakers.

Owen is 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has blonde hair.