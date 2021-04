Elijah Cruz was last seen on April 17.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's office is asking for help looking for a missing 17-year-old.

Elijah Cruz was last seen on Saturday, April 17 in the Town of Lockport.

At that time he was wearing a long-sleeved red shirt over a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray skinny jeans. He has black hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs 105 pounds