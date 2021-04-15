Missing: Batavia Police attempting to locate 14-year-old girl

Elizabeth Jones was last seen on Wednesday in Batavia, but police say she might be in Buffalo or Rochester.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A 14-year-old girl has gone missing, and the Batavia Police Department is asking for help in finding her.

Elizabeth Jones was last seen on Wednesday in Batavia, but police say she might be in Buffalo or Rochester. They say she is believed to be with a white male.

Elizabeth is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 130 pounds. She has piercings on both sides of her nose and has blonde hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing a red and black-hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and carried a black and blue duffle bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Batavia Police at (585) 345-6350 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.