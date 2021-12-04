Niagara County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 14-year-old

Deputies say Lily Mae English, 14, has a history of running away.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to help locate a 14-year-old girl.

Lily Mae English was last seen on Sunday, April 11 at Wyndham Lawn, located at 6395 Old Niagara Road. According to deputies, Lily was seen heading north from Wyndham Lawn. She was said to be wearing a dark colored hoodie and blue jeans.

Deputies say Lily has a history of running away, adding that her last known location was at 40 Frost Street in Lockport.