Woman killed in crash in Royalton identified

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the drivers involved in a crash that happened on Royalton Center Road in the Town of Royalton on Tuesday.
The driver who died at the scene, as a result of the crash, has been identified as Linda Drum, 58, from Royalton.
The driver from the second vehicle involved has been identified as Joshua Riley, 18, from Albion.
The cause of the accident is still being investigated by the Niagara County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit.
Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported that one of the vehicles traveling south crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the second vehicle traveling north. The second car was unable to avoid the first and the two cars collided head-on.