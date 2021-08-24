One dead following crash in Royalton

Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports that a car crossed into oncoming traffic on Royalton Center Road shortly before 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One person is dead following an accident on Royalton Center Road in the Town of Royalton on Tuesday.

Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports that an investigation revealed a car traveling south crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a second car traveling north. The second car was unable to avoid the first and the two cars collided head on.

The driver of the northbound car was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the second car was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.