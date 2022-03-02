Niagara County Sheriff K9 officer better protected thanks to body armor donation

K9 Atom now has a bullet and stab proof protective vest thanks to the Vested Interest in K9s organization.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara County K9 officer is better protected from harm now thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

The charity's mission is to provide bullet and stab proof vests and other help to dogs in service with law enforcement and related agencies throughout the US. Since its inception in 2009, it has provided more than 4,714 vests to K9s in all 50 states, thanks to private and corporate donations totaling $6.9 million.

K9 Atom's vest is embroidered with the sentiment 'In memory of K9 Relic, Avon-by-the-Sea, NY, EOW 2/3/22.' Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty.

Donations of any amount are accepted; but a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. Vested Interest in K9s says there are currently an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S.

For more information, you can call 508-824-6978. If interested in making a donation, click here.

“I appreciate the generous donation of a vest from Vested Interest in K9s. K9 Atom will be well protected while he is serving the residents of Niagara County,” Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said.