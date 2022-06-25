Town of Tonawanda K9 to get protective vest

The department announced on Facebook on Friday that K9 Diehl will get a bullet and stab-protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit organization.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is getting a special donation to keep one of their K9s safe.

The department announced on Facebook on Friday that K9 Diehl will get a bullet and stab-protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit organization.

Since Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009, the charity has provided over 4,682 vests to K9s in every state across the U.S. According to the Town of Tonawanda Police Department the donations are made possible by donations.

The body armor for K9 Diehl is sponsored by two people from Illinois and will be embroidered with "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always." According to the police department, the body armor is custom fitted.

The vest should be delivered in eight to 10 weeks.

For more information about Vested Interest in K9, click here.

Town of Tonawanda Police Department’s K9 Diehl to get donation of body armor Town of Tonawanda Police Department’s K9... Posted by Town of Tonawanda Police Department on Friday, June 24, 2022