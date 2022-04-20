Niagara County K-9 deputy selected to receive bullet and stab protective vest

K-9 Atom will be better protected during the course of his duties thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara County K9 deputy will now be better protected from harm thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

K9 Atom has been selected to receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

“I appreciate the generous donation of a vest from Vested Interest in K9s. K9 Atom will be well protected while he is serving the residents of Niagara County”, said Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti.

Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009. Since that time, nearly 5,000 vests have been provided to K9s in all 50 states. Its mission is to provide these vets and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the US. It accepts tax-deductible contributions of any amount; however, a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

The program is open to US dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible.

There are an estimated 30,000 K9s currently in active service throughout the country.

For more information, call 508-824-6978. Each vest is valued at $1,744-$2,283 and weighs an average of 4-5 lbs. Donations can be made here.