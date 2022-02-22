K9 retires from the Buffalo Police Department

K9-Shield, 8, has served the City Buffalo Police Department since September 2016.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced Tuesday that a K9 is retiring from the force.

K9-Shield, 8, has served the City Buffalo Police Department since September 2016. K9-Shield started his career with K9 Handler Craig Lehner.

In October 2017 Lt. Lehner passed away during a training exercise and BPD said that's when K9 Handler Matthew Richards started up his new career adventure in March of 2018 with K9-Shield.

K9-Shield and Handler Richards have seized over $600,000, and when it came to drugs the team took 15 pounds of cocaine, 5 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of marijuana, and 4 pounds of heroin off the streets of Buffalo.

K9-Shield will be spending the next chapter of life at home in full retirement mode with his loving family.