Niagara County Pride collecting school supplies for local students

The group hopes to collect enough supplies to fill 50 backpacks and will have two drives through the end of August.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Families have already faced several challenges leading up to this fall's return-to-school. One Niagara County organization wants to make sure that school supplies are not another challenge for families as their kids return to school amidst the pandemic.

Niagara County Pride is hosting two drives for school supplies through the end of August. They hope to collect enough school supplies to donate 50 backpacks to students in need.

"We hope that by being able to provide school supplies to kids this year, we are able to take some burden off those families who might not be able to afford to buy all the supplies their children need," said Ronald Piaseczny, Niagara County Pride’s group leader.

The drives will be at the following locations. The table can be found by looking for a rainbow Pride flag and the organization's banner:

Sunday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hyde Park in Niagara Falls near the Veterans Memorial.

Sunday, August 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Canal Street in Lockport next to Lake Effect Ice Cream.

For those who can't make the drop-off events but still want to donate, Piaseczny can be reached by emailing niagarapride@gmail.com.

Niagara County Pride is Niagara County's LGBTQ+ social organization and is part of the Pride Center of Western New York. The organization has been active in the community over the past several years, hosting a variety of events for LQBTQ+ people and allies.

Niagara County Pride also holds monthly meetings to help give individuals a safe space to meet others, build connections and share stories.