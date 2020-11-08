Buffalo Pride Week to be reimagined in 2020

The week-long celebration held later this month will feature programming without large gatherings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Pride Week, the annual celebration of local LGBTQ+ community, has re-imagined some of its events, going virtual to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The highlight of the week-long event, scheduled to start on August 17, is a parade through the city. But this year, organizers created the "Home Sweet Pride" reverse parade. Instead of decorative floats driving past houses, they're challenging people to decorate houses to look like floats, adorned with colorful decorations.

Pride flags will line the normal parade route on Elmwood Avenue from Forrest Avenue to Allen Street and Allen Street to Main Street.

"Love, inclusivity and unity give us strength in a year that has been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Justin Azzarella, vice president of community development at Evergreen Health. “Pride as a concept – as a time to reflect and raise our voices – will always remain, whether we celebrate at a distance, at home or online. We’re excited to bring the Western New York LGBTQ+ community and its many supporters together in new ways, to rejoice in the name of diversity and acceptance. This year especially, Pride embraces people of all walks of life, including those who are black, brown, and every color of the rainbow."

Organizers also started the "Speak with Pride" social media campaign. They're asking people to post written content, songs, quotes or anything else that signifies what pride means to you. Participate by using the hashtag #Buffaloprideweek and by tagging @buffaloprideweek.

The entire schedule of events is listed below. For more information, visit BuffaloPrideWeek.com