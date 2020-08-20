Get up and move during one virtual Pride Week dance event

On Thursday morning is hosting a virtual dance class to help people get moving and to praise individuality.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Not moving around as much since the pandemic started? Thursday morning you have a chance to get the blood flowing while learning a new dance, thanks to one Buffalo Pride Week event.

One of the many virtual Pride Week events will be taking place Thursday at 10 a.m. A simple dance routine, set to the song "Raise you up" from the Broadway show Kinky Boots, will be taught online for free to anybody interested in learning it. The song is an anthem to pride and individuality, according to Spectrum Health.

Christine Ziemba, clinical director at Spectrum Health and Human Services, choreographed the routine and will be teaching it to all attendees. She said dancing can be a great form of exercise as well as a coping mechanism for those who are struggling.

"Dance is a way for the soul to say what the voice may not be brave enough. I think that is why they say 'Dance like no one is watching.'"

Since the pandemic began, Ziemba has been virtually teaching adult hip-hop dancing classes and basic yoga practice as a part of Spectrum Health's online programs.