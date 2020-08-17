x
Pride flag stolen from business in Hamburg

Kroll-Haeick says they can and will replace the flag, but explain that they cannot replace the hate in people's hearts.
Credit: Katya Kroll-Haeick

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A post on Facebook has caught the attention of many throughout the Village of Hamburg after a pride flag was stolen from a local business.

Katya Kroll-Haeick posted to Facebook that during the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday, someone stole their pride flag that was hanging on the storefront of DeaLea Photography at the corner of Union and Lake Street.

Kroll-Haeick says the pole was nearly ripped off the wall.

2 On Your Side reached out to Hamburg Police to obtain more information and if they are investigating, but have not heard back from the department. 

Katya Kroll-Haeick
Hamburg- The town that friendship built. Sometime overnight, our pride flag was stolen from Deanna's business, DeaLea Photography on the corner of Lake and Union St. in the Village of Hamburg. It was forcibly ripped from the wall, as you can see the flag pole holder is almost completely torn off.
