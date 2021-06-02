NHL announces updates to Sabres' schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Hockey League (NHL) announced several updates to the 2020-2021 hockey season Saturday morning, including a dozen changes for the Buffalo Sabres.
Many games that were scheduled to take place in February, March and April now have new dates. You can view the list of changes for Sabres games below:
- Game #667, Buffalo at Washington, originally scheduled for April 13, is now scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game #150, Buffalo at NY Islanders, originally scheduled for Feb. 2, is now scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game #295, Buffalo at New Jersey, originally scheduled for Feb. 22, is now scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game #635, New Jersey at Buffalo, originally scheduled for April 9, is now scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game #322, Philadelphia at Buffalo, originally scheduled for Feb. 26, is now scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
- Game #163, Buffalo at NY Islanders, originally scheduled for Feb. 4, is now scheduled for Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game #375, Buffalo at NY Islanders, originally scheduled for March 5, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 6 at 1 p.m. ET
- Game #532, Buffalo at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for March 26, is now scheduled for Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game #179, Buffalo at Boston, originally scheduled for Feb. 6, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. ET
- Game #557, Philadelphia at Buffalo, originally scheduled for March 30, is now scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Game #195, Buffalo at Boston, originally scheduled for Feb. 8, is now scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. ET
- Game #715, Pittsburgh at Buffalo, originally scheduled for April 19, is now scheduled for Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m. ET