NHL revises virus protocols; Colorado is 5th team shut down

Buffalo Sabres reported Thursday that head coach Ralph Krueger tested positive for COVID-19.and had entered the NHL's COVID protocol.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL is revising its virus protocols almost a quarter of the way through its season.

The Colorado Avalanche on Thursday became the fifth team to be shut down. The league is hoping new rules curb the spread of the virus.

Changes include removing glass panels from behind benches for better air flow, forcing all meetings to be virtual and making teams space out locker rooms.

The changes come with 40 players currently on the COVID-19 unavailable list. Colorado joined Vegas, New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota among the teams with games postponed in the coming days.

Krueger is the latest member of the team added to the protocol list. Wednesday, Defenseman Brandon Montour and forward Tobias Rieder joined Rasmus Ristolainen and Taylor Hall who appeared on the list Tuesday. Defenseman Jake McCabe was added to the list Thursday evening.

The Sabres' games have been paused by the NHL until February 8.