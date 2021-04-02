x
Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe added to COVID-19 protocol

McCabe becomes the fifth player on the Buffalo list.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe (19) and New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood (44) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol as of Thursday. 

He joins defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and Brandon Montour, along with forwards Taylor Hall and Tobias Rieder on the list for Buffalo. 

Being placed in protocol does not confirm that a player has tested positive, he could have been determined to be a close contact risk. 

However, the Sabres now have five players in protocol along with head coach Ralph Krueger coming out of last weekend's series against the New Jersey Devils who as of Thursday evening, had 16 players in protocol. 

The NHL has postponed all Sabres games and closed team facilities through Monday. 