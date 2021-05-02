No new Sabres players added to NHL COVID protocol on Friday

Buffalo had five players added to the protocol and saw head coach Ralph Krueger test positive in the previous three days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have no new players added to the NHL's COVID protocol Friday after three straight days of a player or coach being added to the league's list.

Sabres coach Ralph Krueger tested positive for the virus on Thursday, while defenseman Jacob McCabe joined the protocol list the same day.

Forwards Taylor Hall and Tobias Rieder and defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen and Brandon Montour were added the the list in the previous two days.

With the Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights all having their seasons put on hold due to COVID-19 protocols, the NHL put out new directives.

In a statement Thursday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said, “With about 20 percent of our season played, we are mindful of the fact that we might be seeing a more aggressive transmission of the virus and will continue to make adjustments to our Protocols as we consult on a daily basis with, and adhere to, the recommendations of our medical advisors.

“It is important to note that, while we have seen almost 100 players enter our COVID Protocols, fewer than half have done so because of confirmed positive tests – and, among that group, many have not been symptomatic. Our priority has been and will continue to be to act conservatively with an abundance of caution, understanding that there are many things about the transmission of COVID-19 that are still being discovered. As a result, we won’t hesitate to take additional measures as indicated by what we are learning and as directed by our medical advisers.”