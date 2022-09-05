NFTA restoring bus routes

NFTA said it's restoring all express routes that were suspended in February.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said Monday that it is restoring the metro bus routes that were cut earlier this year.

A spokesperson told 2 On Your Side that the agency is restoring all express routes that were suspended in February.

In January, the NFTA announced it would be cutting eight of its 12 express routes starting in mid-February. That means longer waits especially after 6 at night and on weekends. And the NFTA says it made the temporary cuts because of a staffing shortage. It also suspended buses for extracurricular activities for BPS students.

The services are expected to be back in service next month.

NFTA said its employment recruiting efforts along with the end of school bus services were key factors in making the decision.