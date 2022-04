The NFTA will receive more than $68 million this year in operating funds which is $9 million more than before.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday during a news conference, we learned more about how the state budget will impact mass transit here in Western New York.

There's also a $750 thousand grant for the NFTA to study the best ways to improve service to paratransit customers.

That study will look at how many people qualify, where they live and how to better serve them.