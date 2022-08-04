Local leaders call on NFTA to restore cuts made during COVID pandemic

The plea comes after U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins helped secure $31 million in federal funding for the agency. The money is part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson and Fillmore District Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski are calling on the NFTA to help move the community forward.

This comes after U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins helped to secure $31 million in federal funding for the agency.

The money is part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Johnson and Nowakowski say the NFTA needs to use the money to restore cuts the authority made during the COVID pandemic.

"This money is not meant to fill in budget gaps or shortages," Nowakowski said. "It's really meant to reinvest in infrastructure around transit and make sure we have those dollars that will actually bring investment in the City of Buffalo."

Johnson added: "We know that it's going to take time for the money to trickle down, but we're hoping that they have a plan of action to put in place."

Nowakowski says that 30 percent of Buffalo residents do not own a vehicle, so they rely on public transportation.