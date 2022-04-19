NFTA lifts mask requirement

The mandate is being lifted for the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Niagara Falls International Airport and on NFTA-Metro Bus and Rail.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) announced that masks would no longer be required.

The NFTA will no longer be enforcing its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment that require masks to be worn on public transportation and in transportation hubs. The mandate is being lifted for the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Niagara Falls International Airport and on NFTA-Metro Bus and Rail.

The NFTA said it will follow CDC recommendations encouraging people to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings and reminds people to be respectful of people who choose to wear a mask for personal safety.

The decision comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the mandate saying the CDC failed to adequately explain its reasons for the order. On Monday, the NFTA said it would require masks while it came to a final decision on its requirement.

Last week the Biden administration announced it was extending the mandate for another two weeks due to rising COVID cases.