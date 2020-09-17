'Justice for All' rally criticizes NFTA's employment demographics

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday employees of the NFTA will be holding a justice for all rally outside of NFTA headquarters to demand fairness and racial proportionality in positions of power.

The rally will begin at 3 p.m. Friday outside of the NFTA headquarters, there will also be a Zoom link available to people if they want to attend virtually.

Organizers said that the higher you look on the corporate ladder at the NFTA, the fewer people of color you see represented. They also want to make clear that they say discrimination doesn't just permeate the criminal justice system, but it also comes through in every aspect of life, including professional mobility.