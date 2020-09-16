Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert issued for Allegany County man

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for a 70-year-old man from Allegany County.
Bradford Forster was last seen Tuesday on Cloverleaf Road in the Town of New Hudson around 3:30 p.m. He was driving a 2001 dark blue Chrysler Sebring.
Forster is said to have a traumatic brain injury and dementia — he may be in need of medical attention.
New York State Police say he may be in the local area or he may travel to Pennsylvania.
Forster is a white man with blue eyes and gray hair. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact New York State Police at (585) 268-9600 or by calling 911.