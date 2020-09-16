Buffalo residents frustrated with city violence

The Buffalo Peacemakers and the local head of the NAACP agree that the pandemic, isolation and drugs are contributing to the acts of violence.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents on Titus Avenue in Buffalo are speaking out after five shootings were reported in one night in the Queen City.

One woman said when she speaks up then she finds glass on her porch, but she has had enough and wants something to be done.

The Buffalo Peacemakers and the local head of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) agree that the pandemic, isolation and drugs are contributing to the acts of violence.

Murray Holman, member of the Buffalo Peacemakers, said some of the shootings are the result of retaliation.

Holman said, “You have a party, someone decides to get drunk,” and the crime starts.

“It’s like the wild wild west sometimes out here," he said.