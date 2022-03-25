New York State taking steps to safeguard against avian flu

All live fowl shows and exhibitions are banned until further notice. The strain is not a threat to humans.

ALBANY, N.Y. — An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPIA) is currently impacting 17 states and is expanding rapidly nationwide.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is taking a proactive step and banning all fowl shows and exhibitions throughout the state until further notice.

Commissioner Ball said, “Avian influenza is a very serious threat to all poultry and breeds of fowl, and is continuing to spread in the United States. By banning fowl shows and exhibitions in New York until further notice, we are taking a commonsense step to limit the co-mingling of birds to slow the spread of this disease in New York State and help keep our birds safe. Our poultry industry is a significant part of New York’s agricultural industry and steps like these are our best line of defense against the disease.”

So far, four flocks in New York have tested positive for the flu. It's also been detected in wild birds, including snow geese and wild ducks. No human cases have been detected in the US and according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) these is no immediate public health concern.

The department will continue its close monitoring of HPAI in New York State and plans to revisit the ban in May to see whether it should stay in place through the summer fair season.

To report sick birds, unexplained high number of deaths, or sudden drop in egg production, you're asked to contact the Agriculture Department's Division of Animal Industry at (518) 457-3502 or the USDA at (866) 536-7593.