Buffalo Zoo making changes to protect birds from 'bird flu'

Visitors who got to the Zoo will notice many of the birds have been moved inside and that the M&T Rainforest Falls is being closed to the public until further notice

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is putting in temporary measures to protect their avian specials from the avian influenza, also known as the 'bird flu'.

Visitors who got to the Zoo will notice many of the birds have been moved inside and that the M&T Rainforest Falls is being closed to the public until further notice.

"Unfortunately, cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been found in our state, so we are taking proactive steps to protect the birds at the Buffalo Zoo. These are precautionary measures and no birds at the Zoo have been diagnosed with HPAI," the Zoo said in a press release.

HPAI is a disease that is carried by birds and is often fatal to chickens, turkeys and ducks.

According to the CDC, HPAI does not spread easily from animals to humans, but Zoo caretakers will wear an extra personal protective gear while caring for the birds at the Zoo.