SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 72.5-inch, 139-pound sturgeon was recently caught on Oneida Lake, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Saturday.

The sturgeon was captured by fisheries researches at Shackleton Point, where they worked under a DEC-funded contract at Cornell University's biological field station.

The DEC said it's the largest recorded sturgeon taken from the lake since it began stocking lake sturgeon there in 1995.

The sturgeon is believed to be 20 years old. The biologists tagged the fish and released it back into the lake after recording measurements and taking samples.

