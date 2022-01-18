Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils first budget proposal for 2023 totaling $216.3 billion

Highlights include $2.2 billion for property tax relief in fiscal year 2023 and another $2 billion for pandemic recovery initiatives.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Nearly five months since becoming New York's governor, Kathy Hochul unveiled her first state budget for fiscal year 2023, calling it 'socially responsible and fiscally prudent'.

The $216.3 billion proposed spending plan includes $31.2 billion in school aid, an increase of 7.1 percent.

Other highlights include:

$2.2 billion for property tax relief (FY 2023).

$2 billion for pandemic recovery initiatives (reserve funded in FY 2022).

$1 billion to enlarge the DOT capital plan (deployed over three years, FY 2023-FY 2025).

$1 billion for health care transformation (reserve funded from FY 2023 and 2024 operations).

$1.2 billion for bonuses for health care/frontline workers (FY 2023).

$350 million for pandemic relief for businesses and theater/musical arts (FY 2023).

Hochul is proposing a 3.1% spending increase in taxpayer dollars for her 2022 proposed budget, which would run from April through March 2023. The Democratic governor says that the spending increase is just below the rate of inflation.

Top legislative leaders are expected to keep negotiating with Hochul to finalize the budget, which must be in place by April 1.