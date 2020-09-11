New seawall in Hamburg to be unveiled

The new structure will provide protection to Route 5 from Lake Erie waves

The US Army Corps of Engineers in the Buffalo District will host a ribbon-cutting for the Lake Erie seawall on Monday in Hamburg.

This ceremony is celebrating the completion of the $8.2 million, 1,000-foot armor stone seawall project.

The new seawall is intended to protect Route 5 from the high waves coming from Lake Erie. The project created a 10-foot wide splash apron, acting as a buffer between the Lake and the road.

“Having lived and served as an elected official in the Town of Hamburg, I know firsthand the safety hazards and disruptions that motorists face along Route 5 during inclement weather," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "Completion of the revetment along the Lake Erie Shoreline - thanks to the State Department of Transportation and Army Corps of Engineers - will improve travel conditions along this critical corridor while making sure the community can still enjoy the beauty of Lake Erie."

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Monday at 1 pm for the completion of the Athol Springs' shoreline revetment in Hamburg, NY.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Monday at 1 pm for the completion of the Athol Springs' shoreline revetment in Hamburg, NY. — USACE Buffalo November 6, 2020