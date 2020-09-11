New seawall in Hamburg to be unveiled

The US Army Corps of Engineers in the Buffalo District will host a ribbon-cutting for the Lake Erie seawall on Monday in Hamburg.
This ceremony is celebrating the completion of the $8.2 million, 1,000-foot armor stone seawall project.
The new seawall is intended to protect Route 5 from the high waves coming from Lake Erie. The project created a 10-foot wide splash apron, acting as a buffer between the Lake and the road.
“Having lived and served as an elected official in the Town of Hamburg, I know firsthand the safety hazards and disruptions that motorists face along Route 5 during inclement weather," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "Completion of the revetment along the Lake Erie Shoreline - thanks to the State Department of Transportation and Army Corps of Engineers - will improve travel conditions along this critical corridor while making sure the community can still enjoy the beauty of Lake Erie."
Construction on the project began back in September of 2019. The ceremony will kick off at 1 p.m. and local elected officials will be in attendance.