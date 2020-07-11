Jamestown man charged after car accident causes serious injuries

James A. Meuker, 21, is facing charges after the vehicle he was operating was in an accident that seriously injured his three passengers.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — On May 26, a motor vehicle accident on Route 394, in front of Chautauqua Institution, sent four people to the hospital for serious injuries.

Now the operator of that vehicle faces charges for allegedly driving while impaired by marijuana.

James A. Meuker, 21, of Jamestown is facing charges that include vehicular assault and possession of marijuana after the vehicle he was operating was in an accident that resulted in serious injuries for his three passengers.

The three male passengers were two 19-year-olds from Jamestown and one 24-year-old from Frewsburg.

Everyone in the vehicle at the time were taken to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania, for serious injuries and were later released, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department.

Meuker has been charged with one count of vehicular assault in the first degree, three counts of assault in the second degree, and one count of unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

He has also been charged under New York state vehicle and traffic law with driving while ability impaired drugs and moving from the lane unsafely.