Additional first responders are also on scene to assist Buffalo Police URRT.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a water rescue is underway Thursday afternoon.

Police say the URRT is currently responding to a water rescue call at the foot of Ferry and Bird Island.

Additional first responders are also on scene to assist Buffalo Police URRT.

2 On Your Side has reached out to Buffalo Police for more information, we will update this story when it is released.