New program created to address vacant, abandoned properties in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Tuesday, Erie County leaders officially announced the formation of a new committee that will address abandoned properties across the county. It's called the "Erie County Legislature Vacant & Abandoned Properties (VAP) Community Resource Team."

The program will work for free with the owners of neglected homes, as well as residents to take more action on delinquent properties.

“This idea came directly from community leaders, and I am always proud when we are able to deliver for the people, especially when it comes to safe and fair housing issues," said Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin in a statement.

"These services, offered free of charge, will transform blocks in the City of Buffalo and neighborhoods across Erie County in very positive ways. The Erie County Legislature VAP Resource Team is just another way county government is providing services to our constituents to ensure they have the security they need during these tough times. I’m grateful my colleagues unanimously supported this idea in the 2020 budget, and I truly appreciate the work of Kate Lockhart and her entire team.”

The new team is a partnership with the Western New York Law Center to help address legal problems and get properties out of delinquency and fixed up for new owners, rather than just demolishing them.