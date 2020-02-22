Western New York has a problem with so-called abandoned "zombie" homes, and the Erie County clerk's office wants to make clear that they're doing something about it.

They were out at an abandoned home Friday in Clarence to put up a sign putting it on "zombie watch."

What that means is that the Western New York Law Center has targeted it and is working in court to make sure the owner works to get it up to code, and they want neighbors to know what's happening.

"We'll be sending letters to the neighbors to keep them abreast of what's happening as it evolves, because we know that once a property is in compliance, this is an evolving situation," Kate Lockhart of the Western New York Law Center said.

"It may be not in compliance in a couple of months, and we want to make sure that they can let us know."

The county clerk's office says you can expect to see more of these signs going up at abandoned homes around the area, and they're encouraging people to file complaints to help them find more.

