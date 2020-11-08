Vacant ‘zombie’ house in Kenmore demolished

The house had been sitting vacant on Euclid Avenue for at least 10 years.

KENMORE, N.Y. — A long-time abandoned house in Kenmore has been demolished.

The Erie County Clerk’s Zombies Initiative announced that the house located at 18 Euclid Ave. in the Village of Kenmore was demolished.

The house had been sitting vacant on Euclid Avenue for at least 10 years.

The property was reported to the initiative in the fall of 2019 and at the time of the reporting, the porch was collapsing, pieces of the roof were blowing into neighbors’ yards, and the property had become home to pigeons and rats.

“The demolition of this property signifies a turning point in our fight against Zombie properties,“ said Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns.

There was no hope in attempting to save the home due to major mold infestation and water damage.