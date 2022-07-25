New food pantry opening in Buffalo

A new food pantry will open on Tuesday on East Ferry in Buffalo. It will serve people living in the 14208 and 14209 zip codes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Community Action Organization of Western New York will open a new food pantry inside of the Resource Council of WNY on Tuesday,

Brandi Haynes, vice president of Adult Services said the pantry is needed "obviously because of food disparity on the east side of Buffalo or many low-income neighborhoods in Buffalo and Erie County. This was exacerbated by the May 14 tragedy at tops. This is one of the highest populated food deserts," she said.

The food pantry inside The Resiliency Center at Research Council Western New York is located at 347 E. Ferry Street.

"This is a collaboration that's been in the works for about six months," Haynes said.

Anyone that lives in the 14208 or 14209 zip codes who is income eligible can receive food.

"Right now that is anyone that's 200% or below the federal poverty level."

The pantry will be open through August 19 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The hours will change after August 19.