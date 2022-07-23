Double Up Food Bucks program kicks off at Niagara Falls City Market

The Double Up Food Bucks New York program helps families with SNAP benefits access locally grown fruits and veggies from farmers.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Double Up Food Bucks New York program kicked off Friday at the Niagara Falls City Market.

The program helps families with SNAP benefits access locally grown fruits and veggies from farmers. Double Up Food Bucks matches any SNAP purchase for up to $20 daily.

The Buffalo Bills Foundation is also helping with a $25,000 grant to the program, which also serves to bring new life to the city market. It provides a chance to help young people learn the importance of fresh food and vegetables.