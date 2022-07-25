WNY Food 4 Paws, new non-profit, partner with food pantries to help pet owners in need

A kickoff event will be held Wednesday at St. Casimir's Food Pantry on Clinton St. in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The increased cost of groceries is making it difficult for many people and families to put food on the table. Having a pet to feed can make that situation even more challenging.

One local food pantry is stepping in to help. WNY Food 4 Paws will host a kick-off event Wednesday at St. Casimir's Food Pantry located at 1833 Clinton St. in Buffalo. WNY Food 4 Paws is a newly created non-profit whose aim is to help food pantries provide pet food and other necessities to families dealing with financial hardships.

The organization works directly with manufacturers, pet supply stores, grocery stores and community partners to acquire pet food and supplies. Those items are then redistributed to established food and pet food pantries in both Erie and Niagara counties.

The ability to feed a beloved pet could be a factor in whether or not a family can keep the animal or be forced to surrender it to a shelter or rescue.

Donation barrels will be available for the initial collection phase starting Wednesday, July 27. The public is encouraged to visit those locations and drop off donations of pet food, treats, cat litter, collars and other supplies.

"We are so appreciative of the willingness of our partners to host our collection barrels and encourage other businesses and partners to contact us to schedule placement," said Jacqueline Blachowski, WNY Food 4 Paws President. "We are also looking for direct donations of pet food and supplies from retailers or wholesalers."