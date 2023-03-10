New changes to Buffalo Convention Center

The Buffalo Convention Center is debuting some upgrades. Many of you have probably seen the convention center's new façade, but that's just one part of the upgrades.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Convention Center is debuting some new upgrades. Many of you have probably seen the convention center's new façade, but that's just one part of the upgrades.

On the outside, the convention has a brand new facade lit up this morning. There are also new heated sidewalks.

When you go inside, you will be greeted by a new piece of security technology. You'll also notice that the ceilings are higher and that it is newly painted.

"Prior to the pandemic the county was set to announce construction on a new convention center, unfortunately those plans had to be put off the table for the time being but we also needed to be competitive in the market place and the county and the county executive recognized the importance of the convention center and the importance of this building and the economic impact it means. So something had to be done and this cosmetic upgrades truly mean that we will be competitive in the market place and that we can continue to bring in existing clients as well as new ones as well," Patrick Kaler with Visit Buffalo Niagara said.

Other improvements patrons will see:

• New decorative linear grille soffit above the pedestrian sidewalk along Franklin on the Convention Center side of the street with improved lighting above the sidewalk for nighttime events;

• Reconfigured door entry for better flow of pedestrian traffic as well as a more obvious entry/ exit location for events. Doors include three 10-foot-wide sliding main entry doors with egress leaf doors on either side of the main entrance;

• New vestibule with terrazzo floors that match the previous Lobby Renovation project, including radiant heat panels mounted to the ceiling for larger events that requiring queuing in the vestibule upon event entry;

• Revised curb layout developed in conjunction with the City of Buffalo to provide a loading & unloading zone with curb bumpout in front of the main entrance. This includes removable traffic rated bollards in front of the main entrance for pedestrian safety during events;

• All new concrete within the loading/ unloading zone in front of the main entry including an integrated snow melt system;

• Enhanced wayfinding signage mounted to the underside of the upgraded soffit (3 signs) along with 2 large display screens to show eventgoers where to enter as well as advertise for upcoming events;

• Rebranding of the convention center to the "Buffalo Convention Center" with new lettering on the façade; and

• New ceiling panels within the lobby to complement the upgrades (floor and finishes) as part of the Lobby Project (completed in 2021).

The convention center also now has the availability to host multiple events at once.