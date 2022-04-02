Buffalo Auto Show returns to Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buffalo Auto Show is returning this weekend to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

The auto show officially opened Thursday and will continue through Sunday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Franklin Street in downtown Buffalo. Whatever your preferred vehicle type is, the auto show has it. From the cost effective Kia, to the $100,000 Corvette.

Online car sales are growing.

"I think anybody that has gone — tried to go to a dealership and they can't find the car at the dealership, so they can come in here and talk to the specialist and find out a lot about it instead of going online," said Paul Stasiak, President of the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association.

The growing trend at the auto show is electric vehicles. Stasiak said they're no longer a vehicle of the future, but instead a vehicle of the present.

"We're gonna have 17 of the newest EVs that are out," Stasiak said. "There's going to be 77 electric vehicles in our dealerships this year already. It's just a growing trend. It's not a futuristic vision anymore."

According to the Auto Show's website, those 12 years old and older who plan on attending the event must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter. Once inside the event, masks are not required.

Those who wish to attend can purchase tickets online. You can view the full days and hours of the auto show below:

Friday, Feb. 4 : 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

: 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 : 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.