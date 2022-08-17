Buffalo Niagara Convention Center exterior renovation should be done in December

There's a lot of construction going on around downtown Buffalo, including at the convention center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You may not know the building on Franklin Street is the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center with all of the construction.

The dated building needed a facelift.

The general manager of the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center said expect to see a new façade, new entry doors, and a heated sidewalk.

Jeff Calkins said it will be a dramatic new entry.

"It will have a beautiful multi-colored steel-plated façade, blues and greys with complete LED backlighting," he said.

Only exterior work is being done. The work started in April and will be done by December. The convention center is still open for business.

The new look is a boost for business.

"The importance of this is that our clients and out of town guests, it really gives a new look to remember Buffalo," Calkins said.