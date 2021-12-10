County reverses course on the new convention center

An interesting point is that the word "Niagara" will be removed. It'll just be the Buffalo Convention Center from now on.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's rather an abrupt face for a major downtown Buffalo facility and the impact of the COVID virus is apparently a factor once again 2 Oo Your Side looked at the changes coming to the existing convention center.

If you go back to February 2020, the Erie County Executive had this to say about a new convention center in Buffalo.

'It's the priority of this administration," said Mark Poloncarz.

So now in October 2021, Poloncarz says, "Times have changed - it's as simple as that."

And now he's announcing a projected under $10 million makeover for the existing convention center which opened in 1978.

The lobby has already been brightened up with new flooring and furnishings.

And outside a new facade is planned with a lighting grid to brighten things up as well. Also, there will be a massive power wash and concrete re-pointing for the structure along with the idea of artistic murals for the back of the building.

But let's go back to the rationale for putting a potential $400 to 500 million new build "on the back burner" as the county executive put it Tuesday.

He explained that the pandemic took out the convention and meeting market until perhaps 2024 when it could recover to pre-pandemic levels.

So Poloncarz had this assessment.

"Last year after discussing with others, we decided - rather than try to move ahead with a nearly half-billion-dollar new center - that we would invest in the current facility to keep it vibrant and a facility that people would want to attend at least for the next ten years."

Poloncarz denies that a request for state funding for a potential new Bills stadium is also a reason to pull back on the convention center. He says it's really a separate package.

Another interesting point is that the word "Niagara" will be removed. It'll just be the Buffalo Convention Center from now on. It's interesting because they always stressed a regional approach for visitors to head up to the Falls.

Poloncarz explained their reasoning this way.