Nearly 350 guns turned in during gun buyback event in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Nearly 350 guns were taken off the streets following a gun buyback event that the state held Saturday in Syracuse.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James said 342 guns were turned in Saturday. Just two weeks ago, nearly 200 firearms were turned into law enforcement during a gun buyback event in Niagara Falls.

James said nearly 2,000 guns have been taken off the street during events such as this one since 2019. These events are hosted by the New York State Attorney General's office in conjunction with local agencies.

"Gun violence continues to claim lives and threaten communities throughout our state," James said in a statement Saturday. “With the spike in gun violence ravaging neighborhoods in Syracuse, it is more important than ever that we use every tool at our disposal to protect our families and children.

"Whether it is taking down the violent drug rings fueling this crisis, hosting gun buybacks, or supporting community groups that are addressing this violence — we are vigorously combating this crisis from every angle. Every gun that was turned in today represents a potential tragedy averted and a potential life saved, and we are grateful to our partners for their support."