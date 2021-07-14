Anti-violence organizations, members of law enforcement hold community conversation on gun violence

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. stressed the importance of community involvement in this effort to combat gun violence. “We can’t solve the problem by ourselves."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. stressed the importance of community involvement in this effort to combat gun violence. “We can’t solve the problem by ourselves,” he said.

Kennedy said they’re trying to address two questions -- how can the relationship between the community and law enforcement be improved? Also, how can the community and law enforcement work together to reduce violent crime?

One of the speakers from the crowd emotionally stressed the importance of reaching young people and getting the ‘stop the violence’ message into households.