National Grid warns public about latest phone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you received a phone call recently about a refund or discount you are owed by National Grid? If so, the utility company wants you to know it's a scam.

They say your caller ID might show an incoming call is from a phone number from a nearby town or neighborhood where you live. When you answer the phone, a recording tells you that you've been overbilled and are due a refund or credit. You are then instructed to press '1' to learn more. At that point, you are transferred to a live person who explains that you are eligible and proceeds to ask you for personal information such as zip code or your account number and possibly even your bank account number.