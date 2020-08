The Erie County Sheriff's office and Post Office recover thousands of dollars sent to 'post bail' for grandson.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A cooperative effort between the Erie County Sheriff's Office and US Post Office has saved someone from losing $8,500 to scammers.

Deputies say they got a call last week about someone who sent cash to a New Jersey address to post bail for their grandson. Detectives were able to obtain the post office tracking number and contacted postal inspectors.