Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office warns of Publishers Clearing House scam

The office says callers claim to be from the contest company and attempt to get your personal information.

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says the latest phone scam going around claims that callers are from the popular Publishers Clearing House.

They reach out mentioning places a person has shopped, claiming that's how they were entered into the contest. The scammer then tries to obtain that person's personal information.

They say they need the bank information in order to allegedly deposit winnings into the person's account.