Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office warns of Publishers Clearing House scam

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says the latest phone scam going around claims that callers are from the popular Publishers Clearing House.
They reach out mentioning places a person has shopped, claiming that's how they were entered into the contest. The scammer then tries to obtain that person's personal information.
They say they need the bank information in order to allegedly deposit winnings into the person's account.
The sheriff's office is reminding the public to never give out any personal information over the phone and that if you do get one of these calls, to contact your local police agency.