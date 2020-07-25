Lancaster Police warn residents about scam involving utility companies

Residents who think they are a victim of this type of scam are asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at (716) 683-2800.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster Police Department is reminding residents to be aware of scams involving utility companies after a Lancaster business reported a suspicious phone call.

Lancaster Police said in a Facebook post that a business received a scam phone call on Wednesday from a person who posed as an employee of an electric utility company. The caller told the business that its power was going to be shut off that day unless the business made a payment immediately using prepaid cards, according to police.

Police say these types of scam calls are not uncommon, adding that utility companies will never ask for payment via prepaid cards or wire transfers. They go on to say that scam callers will often use spoofing technology, which makes it appear as if they're calling from the utility's phone number.

Police added, "They sometimes also set up call back lines that have recordings that sound like a utility's actual messaging system."